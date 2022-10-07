Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up 2.3% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.88% of Golub Capital BDC worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.77. 68,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

