Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.45 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of Goodfood Market stock remained flat at $0.65 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.