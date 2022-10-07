Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.45 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares downgraded Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.45.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of Goodfood Market stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,330. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.66. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The firm has a market cap of C$63.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.94.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

