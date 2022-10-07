Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 100,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,006% from the average daily volume of 9,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings VIII

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth about $320,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 20.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 282,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.