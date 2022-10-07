Gourmet Galaxy Hits Market Cap of $74,840.29 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Gourmet Galaxy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $74,840.29 and $129,510.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 tokens. Gourmet Galaxy’s official message board is gourmetgalaxy.medium.com. Gourmet Galaxy’s official website is gourmetgalaxy.io. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetprojects and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gourmet Galaxy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gourmet Galaxy has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 3,312,144.61 in circulation. The last known price of Gourmet Galaxy is 0.02237321 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $169,467.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gourmetgalaxy.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.