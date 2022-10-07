Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $435,826.95

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Governor DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $435,826.95 and approximately $27,472.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s launch date was November 8th, 2020. Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 tokens. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @governor_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org.

Governor DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Governor DAO (GDAO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Governor DAO has a current supply of 2,921,625.35152862 with 2,908,596.49650454 in circulation. The last known price of Governor DAO is 0.15048197 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13,235.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://governordao.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

