Govi (GOVI) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Govi (GOVI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Govi has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Govi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges. Govi has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $297,694.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Govi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s launch date was December 23rd, 2020. Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,109,146 tokens. Govi’s official website is cvi.finance. Govi’s official message board is cviofficial.medium.com. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Govi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Govi (GOVI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Govi has a current supply of 32,000,000 with 15,810,146 in circulation. The last known price of Govi is 0.24050374 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $234,464.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cvi.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.