Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.35. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 316,782 shares changing hands.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $520.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

About Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,010,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 1,973,154 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,656,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 2,088,095 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,986,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

