Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.35. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 316,782 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $520.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
