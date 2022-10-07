Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 199 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.00.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $15.30 on Friday, hitting $556.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $661.69 and a 200 day moving average of $656.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.23 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

