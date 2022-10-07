Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Waste Management by 18.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 18.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Waste Management by 19.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 34,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.41. 21,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,405. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

