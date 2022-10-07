Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.91. 18,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.73 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.



