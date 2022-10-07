Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

