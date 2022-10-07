Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,582,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,504,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,228,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,638,000 after buying an additional 115,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after buying an additional 118,463 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.32. 452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,074. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average is $101.12.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
