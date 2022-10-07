Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $7.58 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RSP traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.76. The stock had a trading volume of 56,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,698. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $127.08 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day moving average is $144.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

