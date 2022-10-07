Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $1.45 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.05. 7,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.