Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.54. 4,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,603. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

