Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $4.36 on Friday, reaching $227.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.77 and a 200 day moving average of $245.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

