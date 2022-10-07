Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $191,317,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after buying an additional 629,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after buying an additional 553,397 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,732,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,978,000.

XME stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. 128,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

