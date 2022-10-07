Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.22. 66,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,482,681. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

