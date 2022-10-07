Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 171.74% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ GREE opened at $1.84 on Friday. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 72.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 175,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 477.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 155,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 554.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,942 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

