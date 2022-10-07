GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 159000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 3,128,840 shares of GreenSpace Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$62,576.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,455,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$969,117.36.

About GreenSpace Brands

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

