Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. 6,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 605,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
Grid Dynamics Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.
About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
