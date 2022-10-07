GrowGeneration Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 43,511 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,629% compared to the average volume of 2,516 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $10,683,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 639,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 508,612 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 681,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 429,204 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after buying an additional 388,075 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 112,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.