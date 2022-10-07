GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Stock Performance
Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. GSI Technology has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.21.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
