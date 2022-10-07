GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. GSI Technology has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.21.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

About GSI Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Further Reading

