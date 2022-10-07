Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.46

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.46 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.66 ($0.07). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 5.79 ($0.07), with a volume of 460,189 shares traded.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of £60.19 million and a PE ratio of 118.44.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.