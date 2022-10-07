GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.75.

GXO opened at $36.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,492,000 after buying an additional 100,275 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

