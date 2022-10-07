H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Lowered to SEK 85

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 105 to SEK 85 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HNNMY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.11.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

