H-Space Metaverse Price Up 99.4% This Week (HKSM)

H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One H-Space Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, H-Space Metaverse has traded 99.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. H-Space Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $85,589.54 and $11,216.00 worth of H-Space Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

About H-Space Metaverse

H-Space Metaverse was first traded on December 11th, 2021. H-Space Metaverse’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. H-Space Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @hkstoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H-Space Metaverse is hksmetaverse.com/en. H-Space Metaverse’s official message board is www.instagram.com/hackerspacehks.

H-Space Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. H-Space Metaverse has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of H-Space Metaverse is 0.00000896 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,034.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hksmetaverse.com/en/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H-Space Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H-Space Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H-Space Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

