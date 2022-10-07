Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 2.4% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.40.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $4.30 on Friday, reaching $155.20. 2,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,891. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.39 and a 200-day moving average of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

