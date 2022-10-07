Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 3,966 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,373 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 110.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. 21,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,031. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

