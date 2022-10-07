Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in VMware by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,270,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $379,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in VMware by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,122,174 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $245,918,000 after purchasing an additional 991,852 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in VMware by 492.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 924,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $105,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $110.69. 2,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $114.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.