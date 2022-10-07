Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,228 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.4% in the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 634,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Smartsheet by 15.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 22.2% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

Smartsheet Price Performance

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,854 shares of company stock worth $849,048. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,754. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.