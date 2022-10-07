Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 162 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.72. 44,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,736,534. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

