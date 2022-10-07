Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,151 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $382,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. 107,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,950,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

