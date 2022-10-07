Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,251 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,178,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $57,640,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.