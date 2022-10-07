Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 5,062 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.0% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 31,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.77. 30,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,161,978. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

