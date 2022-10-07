Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 55 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IDXX traded down $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.96. 3,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,780. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $672.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.83 and a 200 day moving average of $395.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

