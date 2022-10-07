Harbor Island Capital LLC Has $9.51 Million Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Harbor Island Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. GATX accounts for approximately 5.8% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 311.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Stock Down 2.1 %

GATX stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.48. 378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,762. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.