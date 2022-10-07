Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Holdings Boosted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,460,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,290 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 5.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $160,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RODM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 401,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,445,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 196,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 560,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 254,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

RODM stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.