Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Sunday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Harvey Norman’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.34.

Insider Activity at Harvey Norman

In related news, insider David Ackery purchased 109,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.20 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$457,800.00 ($320,139.86).

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

