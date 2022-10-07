HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $201.53 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.95.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

