HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 536,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 2.5% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $29,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,379 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,826,000 after acquiring an additional 171,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,612,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,874,000 after acquiring an additional 530,065 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HDB stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.5805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.