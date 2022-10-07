Head to Head Analysis: Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) vs. Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Symbotic and Berkshire Grey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 7.51 -$153.38 million ($0.60) -2.72

Symbotic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkshire Grey.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic N/A -982.21% -19.67% Berkshire Grey -181.56% -104.57% -68.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Symbotic and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.5% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Symbotic and Berkshire Grey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91 Berkshire Grey 0 0 2 0 3.00

Symbotic currently has a consensus price target of $20.27, indicating a potential upside of 60.89%. Berkshire Grey has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 472.60%. Given Berkshire Grey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than Symbotic.

Risk & Volatility

Symbotic has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Grey has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berkshire Grey beats Symbotic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

