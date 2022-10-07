Hedges Asset Management LLC Buys 5,500 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,187. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

