Hedges Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 1,394,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,938,552. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

