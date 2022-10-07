Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 8,841 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Hedges Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up 1.7% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $184,773,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $43,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,523.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after buying an additional 355,083 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,100,000 after buying an additional 313,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $26,014,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 2.6 %

SQM traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.64. 62,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.10.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.202 per share. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQM. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.