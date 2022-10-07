Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after purchasing an additional 791,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,969,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNC. Benchmark cut their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of ARNC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.60. 15,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,323. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

