Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $104.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.44.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $294,000.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.