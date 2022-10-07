Helmet.insure (HELMET) Hits Market Capitalization of $392,774.71

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Helmet.insure token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $392,774.71 and approximately $133,809.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007350 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure launched on January 12th, 2021. Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,821,023 tokens. The official website for Helmet.insure is www.helmet.insure. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @helmet_insure.

Helmet.insure Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet.insure (HELMET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Helmet.insure has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 49,905,500 in circulation. The last known price of Helmet.insure is 0.00949997 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $528,354.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.helmet.insure/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

