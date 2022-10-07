Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.95

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.95 and traded as low as $8.72. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 4,705 shares traded.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 21.50%.

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Advisors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.69% of Hennessy Advisors worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

